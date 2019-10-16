Emergency carriageway repairs on M62 at Wakefield lead to 75 minutes of delays

Motorists are facing delays of up to 75 minutes on the M62 at Wakefield this morning while emergency repairs are carried out.

Highways England said they were carrying out emergency carriageway repairs at Wakefield.

More than 8 miles of traffic has been reported on the westbound carriageway, with further delays backing up onto the A1(M) at Ferrybridge.

Delays and slow moving traffic have also been reported through Pontefract, Castleford and Wakefield as motorists attempt to avoid the motorway.

In a statement, they said: "The M62 westbound in West Yorkshire between J30 (Wakefield) and J29 (M1) has very long delays (approx 75 mins over normal journey time) due to an emergency carriageway repair.

"There are two of four lanes closed with contractors on scene and working to resolve the issue.

"If you're planning on travelling on this section of road please allow plenty of extra time for your journey and consider alternative routes, if possible."