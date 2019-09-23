SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations in and around Wakefield
Here's a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city this week.
This is the list for Monday, September 23 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.
1. A638 - Wakefield Road
Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
2. Pontefract Road, Castleford
Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
3. A655 - Castleford
Direction of enforcement: Unconfirmed. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
4. Pontefract Road - Featherstone
Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
