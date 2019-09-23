SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations in and around Wakefield

This is the list for Monday, September 23 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

1. A638 - Wakefield Road Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

2. Pontefract Road, Castleford Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

3. A655 - Castleford Direction of enforcement: Unconfirmed. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

4. Pontefract Road - Featherstone Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

