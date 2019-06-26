Traffic after collision on A638 roundabout, close to the M1 at Ossett

More than a mile of traffic has built up after a collision on the M1 roundabout at Flushdyke.

A picture posted by Highways England appears to show a lorry involved in a collision with another vehicle on the roundabout at Junction 40.

More than a mile of traffic has been reported westbound on the A638 on the approach to the motorway.

Traffic has also backed up the northbound M1 exit slip.

Police are on the scene.

Earlier today, three people were hospitalised after a five car collision on the A650 at East Ardsley.