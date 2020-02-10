Wakefield taxi drivers call off strike action

Proposed strike action by a group of taxi drivers, which was due to take place throughout this week, has been called off.

A cohort of drivers calling themselves Wakefield United had planned to stay at home between 7pm and 9am every night this week, after falling out with the local council over a number of licensing rules.

The move threatened to cause disruption for parents who rely on taxis to get their children to school, and for Wakefield's night-time economy.

But taxi driver Wajid Ali, who was leading the proposed strike, said he'd postponed action after he was offered a meeting with council leader Denise Jeffery and the leader of the Conservative opposition.

Among drivers' grievances is a recent council ruling for all private hire vehicles to have licensing stickers on the front and back of their cars.

They've also opposed a policy designed to encourage cabbies to buy electric vehicles, which they say are too expensive and contradict other rules banning taxis from having tinted windows.

But Mr Ali said: "Despite trying to discuss matters with the licensing department to no avail earlier (last) week, there has been some developments in talks with councillors who are proposing to help in the matter.

"I have a meeting arranged with the leader of the council, Denise Jeffery, the leader of the Conservative Party, Councillor Ahmed, and other senior delegates.

"Therefore in view of this, the proposed strikes have been postponed until further notice."

It's understood no date has yet been arranged for the meetings.

Some drivers did stay at home last Monday in protest at council policy, but this week's proposed action had been expected to cause more problems for the travelling public.

The Wakefield and District Private Hire and Hackney Carriage Association, which represents a large number of local cabbies, had distanced themselves from the strike, however.

Local Democracy Reporting Service