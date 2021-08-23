Traffic stopped in both directions on M1 near Wakefield after horses get loose on motorway

M1 Northbound Motorway - J41, Wakefield. Picture by Highways England

An accident involving a number of vehicles has been reported between Carr Gate and Flushdyke Interchange and police are on the scene.

Long delays are expected on the M1 northbound.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "#M1 J41 for A650 Carr Gate #Wakefield, traffic is currently stopped in both directions due to a serious incident involving numerous horses loose on the motorway.