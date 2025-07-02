All lanes on M1 reopen after being closed due to a serious collision between J41 and J40 this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:27 BST
Traffic on the M1placeholder image
Traffic on the M1
All lanes on the M1 are no reopen following a fatal collision this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency services have been on the scene for most of the day between junctions 41 and 40 near Wakefield.

The motorway was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway opening a few hours later.

Now the southbound carriageway has reopened to vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways shared: “All lanes are now open on the M1 southbound between J41 and J40 near Wakefield.

“The earlier serious collision has now been cleared.

“Delays of approx. 10 minutes remain on the approach.”

Police have confirmed that a man in his 70s died in the collision.

They are appealing for witnesses. Read the story here

Related topics:Emergency servicesWakefieldPolice
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice