Are Wakefield buses running: List of bus services cancelled and changes to routes because of snow in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jan 2025, 07:39 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 07:46 GMT
The snow has hit bus services across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Some services have have their routes changed while others have been suspended.

Here are the changes, according to the latest West Yorkshire Metro update:

Services suspended due to the weather conditions - 102, 104, 105, 106, 107, 118, 195, 195A, 212, 231, 232, 425

Snow in Ryhill, by Sue Billcliffe.Snow in Ryhill, by Sue Billcliffe.
Snow in Ryhill, by Sue Billcliffe.

148/149 – terminating at Common Lane

444/446 - main roads only

496 - terminating at South Elmsall

122 – terminating at Ossett Bus Station

