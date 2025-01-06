Are Wakefield buses running: List of bus services cancelled and changes to routes because of snow in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The snow has hit bus services across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
Some services have have their routes changed while others have been suspended.
Here are the changes, according to the latest West Yorkshire Metro update:
Services suspended due to the weather conditions - 102, 104, 105, 106, 107, 118, 195, 195A, 212, 231, 232, 425
148/149 – terminating at Common Lane
444/446 - main roads only
496 - terminating at South Elmsall
122 – terminating at Ossett Bus Station
