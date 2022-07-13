Arriva strike: Workers back on strike after rejecting latest pay offer

Breaking the news on Tuesday evening, Unite the Union said: "All out bus strikes impacting Arriva Yorkshire depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield will begin again tomorrow (Wednesday 13 July).

"Over 650 members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, have recorded a 53.7 per cent vote in favour of rejecting Arriva’s latest pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members have rejected Arriva’s offer – it must come back with an improved one. As part of a global transport giant, it can afford to do so.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tensions have needlessly been raised by Arriva’s management meddling during the ballot. The company’s actions have severely backfired. It is entirely Arriva’s own fault that the strikes are back on.”

The workers began strike action on June 6 over German-owned Arriva’s low pay, which means bus workers are struggling to make ends meet amid the cost of living crisis. Newly recruited bus drivers are paid only £9.78 an hour - just 28 pence above the minimum wage.

Strike action was suspended on June 30 while Unite’s members to vote on the new offer from Arriva. Following the deal’s rejection, all out continuous strikes will begin again at 2am tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Unite regional officer Phil Brown said: “Strike action was suspended in good faith to allow our members to vote on Arriva’s new offer. Since then, Arriva’s management has gone out of its way to destroy any goodwill by interfering during the ballot, which is completely unacceptable.

Arriva workers will strike again from tomorrow after union Unite rejected the latest pay offer.

“Our members want to get back to work, but that requires Arriva to put forward a new offer and for the company to leave the workforce alone while they consider it.”