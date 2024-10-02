Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made for traffic lights at an accident blackspot junction in the south of the Wakefield district after two cars collided.

Former parish councillor Stephen Selby has been campaigning for measures at Notton crossroads for more than 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest calls for action follow a collision at the junction of Chevet Lane and Notton Lane involving two cars, which was reported to police at 10.30am last Thursday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He believes it is only a matter of time until there is another fatal accident at the junction.

The crossroads at Chevet Lane and Notton Lane

He said: “It’s a deathtrap. Espeically if it’s dusk or dawn it's so dimly lit. People just think the road is straight and go right through into the traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you make one wrong split second decision you will be in a very serious accident. You're liable if get hit by vehicles moving at 60mph or 70mph

“What we want as residents is the crossroads brought up to compliance and some traffic lights.

"For £50,000 and two days work it could all be remedied

Stephen Selby

“That is the only thing that will stop people getting killed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Selby has previously called for speed limits to be reduced and improvements made to the road surface following several deaths and many more crashes on the “notorious” stretch of road.

He has previously described the junction as the worst in Great Britain.

No injuries were reported to the police as a result of the most recent collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were fatal crashes on the stretch of road in 1995, 2003, 2009 and 2013.

A further crash took place in 2016 when a 25-year-old man was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

Following last week’s incident, Joe Jenkinson, Wakefield Council’s service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways, said: “The safety of all road users is a priority, and we are sorry to learn of the recent accident at the crossroads on Notton Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to monitor road safety data from the area, and we use this to inform our future road safety programme.

“In the meantime, we have identified the area for inclusion in the Community Speed Enforcement Van programme, to help reinforce the message to drive safely.”