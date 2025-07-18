Crash in Castleford: Two people rescued from vehicle following crash on Willowbridge Lane
Two people have been rescued from a vehicle following a crash in Castleford this afternoon (Friday).
The fire service responded to a report of the crash on Willowbridge Lane at 1.16pm.
Crews from Castleford and Garforth freed two people from a vehicle and handed them to the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
