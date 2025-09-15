Crash on M62: Drivers face hour delay after crash where van crossed through the central reservation between J22 and J23

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 12:06 BST
Traffic was stopped between Junction 22 at Saddleworth and Junction 23 at Huddersfield due to a collision involving a van which has crossed through the central reservation. Picture: Highways England.placeholder image
Traffic was stopped between Junction 22 at Saddleworth and Junction 23 at Huddersfield due to a collision involving a van which has crossed through the central reservation. Picture: Highways England.
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 after a crash this morning (Monday).

Traffic was stopped between Junction 22, Saddleworth and Junction 23, Huddersfield due to a collision which led to a van which has crossed through the central reservation.

Most Popular

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “1 lane (of 3) closed in BOTH directions following the collision.

“Severe delays of 1 hour. Allow plenty of extra time.

"Please drive with care, very poor driving conditions.”

A recovery team is on scene working to remove the van from the central reservation.

Related topics:DriversM62TrafficHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice