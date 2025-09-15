Crash on M62: Drivers face hour delay after crash where van crossed through the central reservation between J22 and J23

Traffic was stopped between Junction 22 at Saddleworth and Junction 23 at Huddersfield due to a collision involving a van which has crossed through the central reservation. Picture: Highways England.

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 after a crash this morning (Monday).

Traffic was stopped between Junction 22, Saddleworth and Junction 23, Huddersfield due to a collision which led to a van which has crossed through the central reservation.

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “1 lane (of 3) closed in BOTH directions following the collision.

“Severe delays of 1 hour. Allow plenty of extra time.

"Please drive with care, very poor driving conditions.”

A recovery team is on scene working to remove the van from the central reservation.