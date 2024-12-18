CrossCountry to stop train services to Wakefield Westgate this Christmas due to rail upgrades

Necessary route upgrades may leave passengers stranded this Christmas, with various train services affected.

Over one hundred engineers will be working throughout the Christmas period to replace a vital railway bridge on the east side of Leeds, above Osmondthorpe Lane, as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Between December 25 and 29, workers will remove the old bridge deck and replace it with a new, stronger structure that will enable the tracks to be moved into a better position and allow faster and longer trains to run.

As a result, in addition to Christmas Day and Boxing Day when the railway is closed, no train services will run between Leeds and Micklefield on December 27, 28 or 29,with trains being diverted or replaced by buses.

Due to rail upgrades, CrossCountry services between Sheffield and York will be diverted via Doncaster and will not call at Wakefield Westgate.

Customers should also be aware that on Friday, December 27, TransPennine Express services between Manchester Piccadilly and York will start/terminate at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of York.

Rail replacement buses will instead run between Wakefield Kirkgate and York.

Customers wishing to travel on these dates are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk as timetables will be altered and many journeys will take longer.

Osmondthorpe Lane, the highway beneath the railway bridge, will also be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from midnight on December 20, until 6pm on December 31.

This is to allow essential preparatory and final completion work to be safely carried out.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.