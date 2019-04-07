Delays on M1 near Leeds after crash closes three out of four lanes

There are delays on the M1 south of Leeds after a crash closed all but one lane.
It happened in lane four southbound at around 3.30pm between junction 40 at Flushdyke and junction 39 at Durkar.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit are on the scene.
A car appears to have crashed into the central reservation.
Highways England said on Twitter: "West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit currently have the carriageway down to one lane while we deal with the incident please adhere to the carriageway signage."