Emergency services attend scene as major road in Ackworth closes due to vehicle fire
A popular road in Ackworth has been temporarily closed this afternoon due to a vehicle fire.
Emergency services, including firefighters, are currently at the scene at the Went Lane junction on Ackworth Road.
It is currently unclear when the road will reopen.
