Emergency services attend scene as major road in Ackworth closes due to vehicle fire

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:35 BST
The Went Lane junction on Ackworth Road is currently closed.The Went Lane junction on Ackworth Road is currently closed.
A popular road in Ackworth has been temporarily closed this afternoon due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency services, including firefighters, are currently at the scene at the Went Lane junction on Ackworth Road.

It is currently unclear when the road will reopen.

