Essential overnight bridge closures on M1 in West Yorkshire rescheduled due to bad weather

National Highways announced they are postponement the closure of two interchange M1 motorway bridges earlier today following heavy rain.

Overnight work began on October 31 to the two bridges on junction 40 of the M1 (Flushdyke) to replace the joints, resurface structures, renew road markings and improved drainage.

Full closures were scheduled to take place on the bridge surface and the roundabout tonight (Monday 7 November) and tomorrow (Tuesday 8 November).

Planned overnight M1 closures have been postponed due to bad weather.

However, heavy rain last week has delayed some of the initial work, meaning the full closures are now expected to take place on the bridge decks between 8pm and 6am next Monday the 14th and Tuesday the 15th of November.

National Highways Project Manager Gordon Behrens said: “This important work is highly weather dependent and has had to be postponed in order to carry it out as safely and effectively as possible. We apologise for the delay and would like to thank everyone for their patience while this work has been carried out.”

Overnight work will continue to be carried out under lane closures, with one lane remaining open on the bridges and the roundabout. Lane closures will also be scheduled underneath the bridges on the M1.

National Highways aims to have the work completed in mid-December.

Advertisement Hide Ad