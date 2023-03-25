News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
34 minutes ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
22 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters

M1 and M62 Closures: West Yorkshire motorway central barrier upgrades take big steps forward

Enough earth to fill two Olympic swimming pools has been removed from the M1 and M62 and replaced as part of a major central barrier upgrade to improve future journeys for motorists in West Yorkshire, says National Highways.

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 2 min read

Over 16,000 of steel central barrier has been removed since January as part of a major scheme to replace around 2.5 miles of the barrier with a concrete one between junctions 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton).

The removal saw enough steel barrier to reach the top of Mount Everest and back down again removed from the central reservations of the motorways, ready to replace it with a stronger, safer concrete version.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the start of this year, National Highways has also been upgrading just over three miles of steel central barrier to concrete on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) near Wakefield.

Work is progressing on the M62 central barrier in West Yorkshire which is set to be completed in September.
Work is progressing on the M62 central barrier in West Yorkshire which is set to be completed in September.
Work is progressing on the M62 central barrier in West Yorkshire which is set to be completed in September.
Most Popular

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “The programme of work remains on schedule, with some really strong progress made on the upgrade.

“Once they have been replaced, drivers will see improvements. Concrete barriers are stronger than steel ones, which will reduce the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other. They also last far longer than metal, which will mean fewer closures for routine repairs in the future and therefore less disruption.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways teams have been working night and day to progress the scheme with more than four miles of temporary central barrier installed on the M1 and five-and-a-half miles of temporary barrier installed on the M62 to maintain worker’s safety.

Since January, the outside lanes of both the east and westbound carriageways have been closed 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week between junctions 29 and 28 on the M62.

In addition, the outside lane between junction 42 of the M1 and junction 6 of the M621 and the outside lanes between junctions 29 and 28 on the M62, are all closed in both directions, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The programme of work on the M62 is expected to be completed in September 2023, with the closures on the M1 remaining in place until winter 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘We can’t just leave it there’: £1m extra funding approved for Newton Bar rounda...
M62West YorkshireM621Daniel Edwards