M1 and M62 Closures: West Yorkshire motorway central barrier upgrades take big steps forward

Over 16,000 of steel central barrier has been removed since January as part of a major scheme to replace around 2.5 miles of the barrier with a concrete one between junctions 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) and 43 (Belle Isle) and at junction 7 of the M621 (Stourton).

The removal saw enough steel barrier to reach the top of Mount Everest and back down again removed from the central reservations of the motorways, ready to replace it with a stronger, safer concrete version.

Since the start of this year, National Highways has also been upgrading just over three miles of steel central barrier to concrete on the M62 between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 29 (Lofthouse) near Wakefield.

Work is progressing on the M62 central barrier in West Yorkshire which is set to be completed in September.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “The programme of work remains on schedule, with some really strong progress made on the upgrade.

“Once they have been replaced, drivers will see improvements. Concrete barriers are stronger than steel ones, which will reduce the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other. They also last far longer than metal, which will mean fewer closures for routine repairs in the future and therefore less disruption.”

National Highways teams have been working night and day to progress the scheme with more than four miles of temporary central barrier installed on the M1 and five-and-a-half miles of temporary barrier installed on the M62 to maintain worker’s safety.

Since January, the outside lanes of both the east and westbound carriageways have been closed 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week between junctions 29 and 28 on the M62.

In addition, the outside lane between junction 42 of the M1 and junction 6 of the M621 and the outside lanes between junctions 29 and 28 on the M62, are all closed in both directions, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The programme of work on the M62 is expected to be completed in September 2023, with the closures on the M1 remaining in place until winter 2023.

