M1 begins to reopen near Wakefield after incident with horses
Lanes have begun to reopen on the M1 around Carr Gate after horses got loose on the motorway.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 5:12 pm
An accident involving a number of vehicles was reported between Carr Gate and Flushdyke Interchange and police are on the scene.
National Highways Yorkshire said: "Wakefield The full closure has been lifted. A lane 4 and 3 closure will remain until the remaining spillage is clear.