M62 at Wakefield partially closed as 'defect in bridge' identified by Highways England

Traffic Officers are on the scene of the eastbound carriageway between junction 30 (Rothwell) and junction 31 (Normanton).

The incident is believed to have occurred close to Methley Lanes, where a bridge carries the motorway over the River Calder and Aire and Calder Navigation.

Two lanes have been closed, and long delays have built up in the area.

Highways England have closed two lanes on the M62 at Wakefield this afternoon after a defect was identified on a motorway bridge. Photo: Google Maps

Traffic is currently queueing back to junction 28 (Tingley), and Highways England have warned people to allow at least 45 minutes of additional travel time if passing through the area.

In a series of tweets, the authority said: "The #M62 eastbound #J30 (#Rothwell) to #J31 (#Normanton) 2 lanes have been closed due to a defect in the bridge joint. #TrafficOfficers are currently at the scene.

"If travelling in #WestYorkshire this afternoon pls be aware the are LONG DELAYS #M62 eastbound #Castleford #Lofthouse #Tingley due to this incident.

"There are 6.5 miles of congestion which is likely to add at least 45mins to usual journey times. #M1 #Leeds #Wakefield plan ahead."