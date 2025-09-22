M62 closure: M62 near Castleford reopens following crash that left driver with 'serious' injuries

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
Police were called to the M62 Eastbound, just past junction 32, in the early hours of this morning.placeholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a driver was seriously injured in a road traffic collision on the M62 – leaving it closed throughout the morning.

Enquiries are ongoing today by the Roads Policing Unit following the incident on the M62 Eastbound, just past junction 32, in the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 22).

It took place at about 2.10am when a blue Kia Rio went out of control and collided with the central reservation.

The 21-year-old male driver, who was from the Manchester area, suffered serious injuries and was provided with emergency treatment at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are described as “serious but not life threatening”.

The incident resulted in the motorway being closed at the location in the early hours of Monday morning for recovery and investigation work.

It has since reopened.

Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 0084 of September 22.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

