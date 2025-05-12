M62 congestion: Drivers are facing 60 MINUTE delays on the M62 this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2025, 08:21 BST
Drivers are facing delays of 60 minutes on the M62 this morning (Monday).

There is currently around five miles of congestion westbound due to a broken down vehicle.

National Highways shared: “Two lanes are closed on the M62 westbound between J27 (M621) and J26 (M606) due to a broken down HGV

“There is around five miles of congestion on approach to the closure which is adding about an hour to normal journey times.”

AA Travel News shows there are also delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between A650 and M62 J26 (Chain Bar).

