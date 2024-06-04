M62 crash: 45 minute delays on motorway after collision between junction 23 and 22
Long delays are being reported on the M62 after a crash.
Emergency barrier repairs are taking place after an earlier collision between junction 23 and 22.
Cars are reportedly travelling at around ten miles per hour.
National Highways shared: “Lane 3 (of 3) is closed in both directions on the #M62 between J23 (#Huddersfield) and J22 (#Denshaw) for emergency barrier repairs following an earlier collision.
“There is approx. 5.5 miles of congestion on approach both ways, causing delays of at least 45 minutes.”
