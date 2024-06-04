M62 crash: 45 minute delays on motorway after collision between junction 23 and 22

Long delays are being reported on the M62 after a crash

Long delays are being reported on the M62 after a crash.

Emergency barrier repairs are taking place after an earlier collision between junction 23 and 22.

Cars are reportedly travelling at around ten miles per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways shared: “Lane 3 (of 3) is closed in both directions on the #M62 between J23 (#Huddersfield) and J22 (#Denshaw) for emergency barrier repairs following an earlier collision.