M62 crash update: Lanes reopen but drivers still face delays following crash between J25 and J24
All lanes have reopened after an earlier crash on the M62.
Drivers are still facing delays of 20 minutes.
National Highways shared: “All lanes are now open on the #M62 westbound between J25 #Brighouse and J24 #Huddersfield due the earlier collision.
“There are current delays of approx. 20 minutes and congestion of 2 miles.
“This should begin to ease. Thank you for your patience.”
