M62 crash update: Lanes reopen but drivers still face delays following crash between J25 and J24

M62

All lanes have reopened after an earlier crash on the M62.

Traffic is queueing due to a multi vehicle collision on M62 westbound between junction 25 and 24.

Drivers are still facing delays of 20 minutes.

National Highways shared: “All lanes are now open on the #M62 westbound between J25 #Brighouse and J24 #Huddersfield due the earlier collision.

“There are current delays of approx. 20 minutes and congestion of 2 miles.

“This should begin to ease. Thank you for your patience.”