M62 delays: All lanes CLOSED on the M62 Westbound between J24 and J22 due to a lorry fire
The M62 in West Yorkshire is closed westbound near Huddersfield, between J24 and J22.
Emergency services including West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management
National Highways Yorkshire said: “M62 westbound J24 - J23 near Huddersfield remains closed due to a lorry fire.
“Traffic caught within the closure is being turned around.
“60 min delays on the approach - 6 miles of congestion, back past J26 Bradford south.”
For a diversion from J24 drivers should follow the solid square symbol, via the A629 north, the A646 and A58 west, through Sowerby Bridge and then the A672 south from Ripponden, to return to to J22.