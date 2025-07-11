M62 delays: All lanes reopen on the M62 after emergency services rushed to crash involving an overturned vehicle
Emergency services and traffic officers rushed to the M62 following a crash this afternoon (Friday).
Two lanes on the M62 westbound and one lane on the M62 Eastbound were closed between J24 and J23 following a collision involving an overturned vehicle.
Emergency services and Traffic Officers were on the scene.
All lanes are now reopen but drivers are currently facing 40 minute delays.
National Highways Yorkshire shared: “All lanes are now open on the M62 westbound between J24 and J23 near Huddersfield
“Please allow time for delays to ease, approx 3 miles of congestion.
“Delays in excess of 35 to 40 minutes.”