M62 delays: Drivers face a 2 HOUR delay as two lanes closed westbound between J23 and J22

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoon

Drivers are facing a two hour delay on the M62 this afternoon (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes were closed westbound on the M62 due to a collision.

There’s currently ten miles of congestion.

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw).

“A 2 hour delay and over 10 miles of congestion remains on approach to the area and this is likely to take some time to ease.”