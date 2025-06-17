M62 delays: Full M62 carriageway closure to take place this evening to carry out repairs
There are delays of 90 minutes westbound due to damaged bridge joints on the Rakewood Viaduct that require repair.
National Highways shared: “M62 westbound between J24 Huddersfield and J21 Milnrow Rochdale.
“LANES CLOSED
“The earlier temp repair has been unsuccessful.
"As a result 2 lanes (of 3) have been closed. A full repair is required and may take time.”
Specialist contractors have been requested, and two of the three lanes will remain closed until this evening, when a full carriageway closure will be implemented to carry out the repairs in full.
Drivers have been told to allow extra time if they’re travelling in the area.