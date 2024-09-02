M62 incident: Drivers face afternoon delays after a vehicle fire on M62 westbound

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are seeing delays on the M62 this afternoon following a car fire (Monday).

The incident has taken place westbound between junction 25 and 24.

The AA is reporting severe delays of 27 minutes.

National Highways has shared: “Lane 1 of (3) is closed on the #M62 westbound between J25 and J24 near #Huddersfield following a car fire.

“#TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are on scene and working to clear the vehicle involved.

“There are delays of over 30 minutes on the approach at this stage.”

Related topics:DriversM62National HighwaysHuddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.