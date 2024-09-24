Drivers are being warned of delays on the M62 this afternoon (Tuesday) following a car fire.

M62 incident: Motorway reopened after car fire but drivers warned of delays
The incident took place westbound between junctions 27 at Birstall and 26 at Cleckheaton.
The motorway was closed with diversion routes in operation due to the fire and fuel spillage. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to extinguish the fire.
National Highways have confirmed in the last hour that the vehicle recovery has been completed, the spillage has been treated and the section of motorway is back open.
However, they warned of delays for drivers stating:
“Please allow time for the delays to ease. Delays in excess of 60 minutes remain. Approx four miles of congestion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.