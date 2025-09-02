M62: Severe delays and two lanes closed on M62 westbound between junctions J24 and J22 due to broken down vehicle
Two lanes are closed on the M62 westbound between junctions J24 and J22.
There is a stalled truck at J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.
National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to return between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.
