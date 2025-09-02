M62: Severe delays and two lanes closed on M62 westbound between junctions J24 and J22 due to broken down vehicle

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:53 BST
Drivers are facing severe delays due to a broken down vehicle on the M62.

Two lanes are closed on the M62 westbound between junctions J24 and J22.

There is a stalled truck at J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

National Highways expects normal traffic conditions to return between 12.30pm and 12.45pm.

