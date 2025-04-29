M62 traffic: Drivers face delays of 45 minutes after crash earlier this morning

M62

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this morning after an earlier collision (Tuesday).

There are long delays due to earlier crash on M62 Westbound from J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

National Highways: Yorkshire shared: “M62 westbound J23-J22 near Saddleworth West Yorkshire

“ALL LANES OPEN

“The vehicles from the earlier collision have been cleared and all 3 lanes are open.

“There remains a 45 min delay but this should ease now.”

There are also severe delays further along the road network.

Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and Chain Bar.