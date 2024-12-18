M62 traffic: Two lanes closed on M62 Westbound between J23 and J22 due to collision

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers are facing delays of 80 minutes on the M62 this afternoon (Wednesday) as two lanes are closed.

The lanes are closed between junction 23 and 22 due to a collision.

National Highways shared: “2 (of 3) lanes remain closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire westbound between J23 Huddersfield and J22 Halifax following a collision.

“Long delays on approach of at least 80 minutes above normal travel times.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

Related topics:M62West Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice