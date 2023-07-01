National Highways announce £160m investment into safer and better journeys across West Yorkshire

A £160m package of renewals and improvements will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges across Yorkshire and the North East over the next 12 months.

The investment aims to create safer and smoother journeys for millions of road users on motorways and A roads across the region.

Plans for renewals include road resurfacing, motorway safety barrier upgrades, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage and renewal of traffic lights.

Of the £160m, around £4m will also then be spent exclusively on facilities for cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians.

Ultimately, the package will cover more than 350 renewals and improvement schemes across the region, over a network totalling 670 miles.

The wide-ranging, comprehensive programme of renewals and improvements for 23/24 include the central barrier upgrades on the M1 and A1M in West Yorkshire and renewals on the A1 between junctions 49 and 56, including renewed road markings and studs.

Simon Boyle, National Highways Regional Director, said: “It’s vital that National Highways’ motorways and A-roads are kept in good condition to make sure they remain safe, reliable and keep Yorkshire and the North East moving.

"This investment will help us achieve the ambitious plans we have for our roads, the communities we serve and the environment.