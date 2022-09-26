National Highways shares tips for drivers to prepare vehicles for the autumn months

National Highways is encouraging drivers to carry out checks to ensure their vehicle is ready for the damp, cold and soggy conditions which will arrive this Autumn – making those record-breaking hot temperatures from the summer a distant memory.

Topping up anti-freeze in your car and checking your tyres are inflated to the correct air pressure are just two important things you can do to prepare for driving this autumn.

And there are lots of travel tips and advice for negotiating severe weather on the National Highways website, in keeping with the Safer Roads Campaign, to help improve driver confidence when travelling as temperatures get colder, the nights draw in and the potential for fog, rain and high winds increase.

Advice for drivers from National Highways

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Butterfield, Customer Services Director for Operations at National Highways, said: “The transition from summer to autumn brings changing road conditions and we all need to be aware of this, and adapt accordingly.

“Weather conditions vary considerably throughout the year and sometimes change very quickly. To keep safe when travelling on our network, it's important to adjust the way you drive and prepare for travelling in different and changing weather situations.

“It’s always a good idea to plan your journey in advance which is particularly important if you are travelling on routes you are not familiar with.”

Here are some tips from National Highways on being autumn ready on the roads

Preparing for a journey: We recommend planning your journey in advance. This will help if you’re travelling on routes you’re not familiar with.

Consider: