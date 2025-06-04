New support for victims of road crashes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

More support services are being offered to victims of serious road crashes across the region, with the creation of a new role.

West Yorkshire now has an Independent Road Victim Advocate (IRVA) – a new position that is managed by the road safety charity Brake, and has been funded by the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Partnership.

The new position will offer face-to-face help following referrals from Police Family Liaison Officers (FLOs), who have first contact with road victims.

It means families of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads, as well as people who have been seriously injured themselves, will have access to emotional support, practical support, help understanding procedures, such as criminal prosecutions or court cases and support seeking and using lawyers.

They will also be able to access family support, for example with children or the elderly, and injury rehabilitation.

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime and Chair of the West Yorkshire Vision Zero Board, said: “I know first-hand what it’s like to lose a loved one in these circumstances.

“The pain and devastation is immeasurable and we must do all we can to support people affected by these tragedies.

“I am pleased we have been able to secure the new role which will make a real difference in our communities as we work together to reduce road death and serious injuries to zero.”

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, the road safety charity, said: "We are proud to be partnering with the West Yorkshire Vision Zero team and we look forward to working with the team to support families in need".