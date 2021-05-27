Highways England said they had been called to reports of a collision on the M62 westbound at around 7.30am this morning.

The multi-vehicle collision, between junction 29 (Lofthouse) and junction 28 (Tingley), closed two of four lanes.

West Yorkshire Police are also on the scene.

Drivers in Wakefield have been warned to expected long delays this morning, after a multi-vehicle collision on the M62. Photos: Highways England

Efforts have been made to move the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder, but long delays remain.

As of 9.15am, Highways England warned of nine miles of traffic and delays of around 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway.