The train operator, which serves major cities across the North of England including Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, is launching the ‘Big Commuter Giveaway’ promotion to anyone who buys a daily, weekly or annual season ticket during September or October.

It is hoped the move will encourage more people to ditch the car and take the train to work.

Anyone who buys a season ticket during that time will be entered into a draw from which 500 people a month will win back the cost of their ticket up to the value of £100.

For more information about season tickets and to enter the draw, pay a visit to: www.northernrailway.co.uk/freecommute

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Following the success of our £1 flash sale, we wanted to give something back to our season ticket customers, who commute to work with us on a regular basis.

“And to those that haven’t bought a season ticket before – but are facing rising petrol prices and mounting city centre parking charges - we hope the chance to win back the cost of their commute might help convince them to make the switch from road to rail.