Overturned lorry in Wakefield: Road closures in place after lorry flipped on its side near Trinity Walk
Road closures are in place after a lorry overturned in Wakefield this morning (Friday).
Police were called to Marsh Way, near Trinity Walk, at 6.13am to a report that a lorry had flipped on its side.
The driver was not injured.
Road closures have been put in place and recovery is being arranged for the lorry.
