Overturned lorry in Wakefield: Road closures in place after lorry flipped on its side near Trinity Walk

By Catherine Gannon
Published 18th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
Road closures are in place after a lorry overturned in Wakefield this morning (Friday).

Police were called to Marsh Way, near Trinity Walk, at 6.13am to a report that a lorry had flipped on its side.

The driver was not injured.

Road closures have been put in place and recovery is being arranged for the lorry.

Related topics:WakefieldPoliceTrinity Walk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice