Thornes Lane, which connects the edge of Wakefield's Clarence Park to the city's Hepworth Gallery, will get the crossing installed over the next 12 months.

Residents have wanted safety measures put in place on the long and narrow road for some time.

Thornes Lane is home to an industrial estate, but is also used by children and parents walking to and from the nearby Methodist Junior and Infants School on Field Lane.

Wakefield West councillor Michael Graham has been campaigning for safety measures on Thornes Road since he was elected five years ago.

Labour councillor for Wakefield West Michael Graham said he was delighted by the news.

"Since I was elected in 2017, it's been an issue people have raised with me," he said.

"So many residents who live on the street and everyone who commutes to the school have wanted this.

"There's always been a lot of speeding down there and we've had police down there with the speed guns.

The road is home to traffic going to and from the industrial estate.

"But I think the types of vehicles is a problem too. We get a lot of industrial traffic. It's a bendy lane and people can't see round the corner sometimes."

A recent survey of 64 residents found just one person was not in favour of having a crossing on the road.

The exact location of the crossing is still to be decided, though Coun Graham suggested it could be either outside the Admiral Duncan pub or closer to the Clarence Park end of the road, near the junction with Thornleigh Road.

He added: "It's been difficult to get something and we've been pushing for a long time but finally Highways (the council department) have said they'll do something.

"It's just so welcome and I'm ecstatic about it."