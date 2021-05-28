Seven miles of traffic on M1 at Wakefield after lorry overturns on motorway

More than seven miles of traffic has been reported on the M1 at Wakefield this afternoon, after a lorry overturned on the carriageway. Stock image.

Highways England said they had received "multiple reports" of a jack-knifed HGV on the southbound carriageway between junction 39 (Durkar) and junction 38 (Woolley).

Traffic officers, police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm.

The road was closed to all traffic while teams worked to clear the vehicles from the road.

Though the road has now been reopened, queues of more than seven miles remain, with traffic back almost to junction 40 (Dewsbury).