These roads will all be closed across the May half-term.These roads will all be closed across the May half-term.
These roads will all be closed across the May half-term.

Seven road closures to be aware of across Wakefield this May bank holiday

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd May 2025, 19:00 BST
From roadworks to a carnival, various road will be closed over the bank holiday and half-term week.

Here are seven in particular, that motorists should be aware of this May half-term.

Currently closed until May 27 whilst work by Northern Powergrid takes place.

1. Walnut Crescent

Currently closed until May 27 whilst work by Northern Powergrid takes place. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Currently closed until June 2 due to work zones. Emergency access will be maintained at all times.

2. Keswick Drive

Currently closed until June 2 due to work zones. Emergency access will be maintained at all times. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Closed on May 19 until July 9 for highway repair and maintenance works.

3. Brotherton Avenue

Closed on May 19 until July 9 for highway repair and maintenance works. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Closed from May 27 to June 4 due to work by Northern Powergrid.

4. Peterson Road

Closed from May 27 to June 4 due to work by Northern Powergrid. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice