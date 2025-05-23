Seven road closures to be aware of across Wakefield this May bank holiday

Here are seven in particular, that motorists should be aware of this May half-term.
1. Walnut Crescent
Currently closed until May 27 whilst work by Northern Powergrid takes place. Photo: Google Maps
2. Keswick Drive
Currently closed until June 2 due to work zones. Emergency access will be maintained at all times. Photo: Google Maps
3. Brotherton Avenue
Closed on May 19 until July 9 for highway repair and maintenance works. Photo: Google Maps
4. Peterson Road
Closed from May 27 to June 4 due to work by Northern Powergrid. Photo: Google Maps
