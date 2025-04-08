'Signalling fault' at Wakefield Kirkgate Station leads to train cancellations and delays across West Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following a fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Kirkgate Station earlier today, all lines have reopened.
As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
This is expected until 2.45pm this afternoon.
The following service amendments are currently in place:
Leeds and Knottingley services via Wakefield Kirkgate will be unable to run until further notice
Leeds and Sheffield and stations beyond will be diverted via an alternative route and will run direct between Wakefield Kirkgate and Meadowhall
Passengers can check if their journey has been affected using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.