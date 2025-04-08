'Signalling fault' at Wakefield Kirkgate Station leads to train cancellations and delays across West Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Kirkgate has led to some train delays and cancellations in the region.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Kirkgate Station earlier today, all lines have reopened.

As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

This is expected until 2.45pm this afternoon.

Residual disruption is expected at Wakefield Kirkgate this afternoon.

The following service amendments are currently in place:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Knottingley services via Wakefield Kirkgate will be unable to run until further notice

Leeds and Sheffield and stations beyond will be diverted via an alternative route and will run direct between Wakefield Kirkgate and Meadowhall

Passengers can check if their journey has been affected using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.