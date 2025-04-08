'Signalling fault' at Wakefield Kirkgate Station leads to train cancellations and delays across West Yorkshire

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Apr 2025, 13:37 BST
A fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Kirkgate has led to some train delays and cancellations in the region.

Following a fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Kirkgate Station earlier today, all lines have reopened.

As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

This is expected until 2.45pm this afternoon.

Residual disruption is expected at Wakefield Kirkgate this afternoon.

The following service amendments are currently in place:

Leeds and Knottingley services via Wakefield Kirkgate will be unable to run until further notice

Leeds and Sheffield and stations beyond will be diverted via an alternative route and will run direct between Wakefield Kirkgate and Meadowhall

Passengers can check if their journey has been affected using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

