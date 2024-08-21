The Hatchling: Everything you need to know about this spectacular event including the FREE shuttle bus and road closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on, with excitement growing, as the district prepares for the arrival of The Hatchling – a free, spectacular, outdoor theatrical performance that is coming to Wakefield over the bank holiday weekend.

It is the biggest event ever to be staged in the district and is part of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to The Hatchling, it’s going to be an amazing event. We want everyone to have a great time, get involved in the event, the activities and enjoy the atmosphere.

“With over 20 community groups and 300 participants from across the district taking part, expect a few surprises along the way as sports clubs, choirs, performers and more welcome The Hatchling to Wakefield.”

The Hatchling - a guide to Wakefield Council spectacular event

Here’s all the information needed to get the best from the three-day event.

What is The Hatchling?

The Hatchling is a ground-breaking performance taking place in Wakefield this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Over three days, a beautiful dragon will hatch in the city, build herself a nest and then attempt to take to the skies in a bid for her freedom.

The spectacular event, accompanied by family friendly events throughout the city, leads up to the grand finale at Pugneys Country Park on Sunday where she takes flight over the lake.

The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, working with experts in puppetry, kites, and immersive theatre. With a wingspan of over 20 metres, it is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly.

When and where is it happening?

Wakefield City Centre – Friday, August 23: 10:30am-7:30pm

Wakefield City Centre – Saturday, August 24: 10:30am-7:30pm

Pugneys Country Park – Sunday, 25: August: 3pm-10pm

What’s happening

The Hatchling will be taking place in the city centre on Friday and Saturday, and it will be popping up in various places to visit events and creative activities. See: The Hatchling | Experience Wakefield

On Saturday, there will be two major event hubs on the Cathedral Precinct and Coronation Gardens with free family activities to enjoy.

The Hatchling moves around the city, and major roads where people may come across it include Westgate, Wood Street, Drury Lane and Teall Way, amongst others.

Please be aware there may be some delays to traffic in these areas and short temporary road closures as the dragon makes her way through the city.

On Sunday, August 25, The Hatchling will wake up in Pugneys Country Park and enjoy a festival-like afternoon of activities before taking flight over the lake in the evening.

Parking

If you are coming into the city centre on Friday and Saturday, you can use public transport, or if coming by car here’s where you can find parking information: Our Year - The Hatchling Travel Information | Experience Wakefield

FREE shuttle bus to Pugneys Country Park

Please do not attempt to arrive by car. There will be no parking at Pugneys on Sunday, as road closures will be in place for this huge event.

Please use the free shuttle buses from Wakefield, Hemsworth and Pontefract, running from 2.45pm to 11pm.

Buses will run every 15 minutes from Hemsworth bus station to Pugneys

Buses will run every 15 minutes from Pontefract bus station, with a stop at the Stuart Road bus stop, then on to Pugneys

Buses will run every five minutes from Wakefield bus station and there will be stops at Westgate bus stop W2, Westgate bus stop W3, Clarence Park bus stop, then Pugneys

When planning your return journeys please allow for a bit of extra time. As the free shuttle service may experience higher demand as everyone heads home after the exciting event finale.

Accessibility

The Hatchling is accessible and includes times for relaxed visits, audio description, quiet spaces and more.

On Sunday, there will be free parking available for blue badge holders at ASDA Wakefield (WF2 7EQ), 2.30pm-10.30pm. Spaces are limited so we advise visitors to book ahead here.

Once parked, there will be an accessible shuttle bus for blue badge holders and their companions to take you to the event site (information below). Alternatively, you can make your own way to Pugneys Country Park following Asdale Road (approx 15-25 minute walk).

To return to the car park please go to the Accessible Car Park pick-up-point on Asdale Road.

Eating and drinking

The city centre has many wonderful independent restaurts and cafes to visit for refreshments throughout Friday and Saturday – you can find lots of inspiration here.

On Sunday, visitors can enjoy street food as well as a bar at Pugneys Country Park. Or why not gather your family and friends and bring a picnic basket and blanket to the park.

Dos and don’ts

To make sure visitors get the best from the event, please remember the following:

Do prepare for the weather, for all conditions that the British summer throws at us. The performance will go ahead if it rains. However high winds or storms could impact the performance.

Do consider if the events are suitable for your dog. Dogs on leads are welcome across the weekend, including on Sunday in Pugneys Country Park but it is likely to be very busy. Please consider this when deciding.

Don’t fly a drone– they cannot be flown within The Hatchling event sites for safety reasons.

Don’t bring barbecues, they are not allowed for everyone’s safety.

Do bring camping chairs and blankets if you wish, but please no tents

Don’t enter the water at Pugneys.

Do have an amazing time!

Will roads be affected?

There will be two short road closures on Westmoreland Street on the afternoon of Friday, August 23.

Some further road closures will be in place on Saturday, August 24 to allow The Hatchling to explore the city.

These have been put in place to ensure the safety of performers and the audience and kept to a minimum to minimise disruption to businesses and residents.

Key bus routes in and out of the city will not be impacted and the bus station will operate as usual.

On Sunday, road closures will also be in operation around Pugneys Country Park.

Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre

The tip on Denby Dale road will be closing at a slightly earlier time of 3pm on Sunday, August 25 due to the event taking place.

Keep up to date with The Hatchling’s movements on social media across the weekend: @OurYear2024 and @ExperienceWakefield

Visitors can share your experiences using the hashtags: #TheHatchling #OurYear2024 #ExperienceWakefield