These are all the mobile speed cameras in use in Wakefield and the Five Towns this week

These are the locations of every mobile speed camera in use Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this week.
1. 30mph
A mobile speed camera is in use on the A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone. It is located between Station Lane and 140m west of Lister Road
Photo: Google Maps
2. 30mph
A mobile speed camera is also in use on the A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield. It will be in place between the junctions with Kingsley Avenue and Denby Dale Road.
Photo: Google Maps
3. 30mph
Static cameras are in place on the B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley, between the junctions with Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.
Photo: Google Maps
4. 30mph
A 30mph mobile speed camera is in place on the A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.
Photo: Google Maps