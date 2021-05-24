Police in Wakefield have released a list of every mobile speed camera in use in the district - in 30mph, 40mph and 50mph zones.

These are all the mobile speed cameras in use in Wakefield and the Five Towns this week

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 24th May 2021, 12:38 pm

1. 30mph

A mobile speed camera is in use on the A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone. It is located between Station Lane and 140m west of Lister Road

Photo: Google Maps

2. 30mph

A mobile speed camera is also in use on the A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield. It will be in place between the junctions with Kingsley Avenue and Denby Dale Road.

Photo: Google Maps

3. 30mph

Static cameras are in place on the B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley, between the junctions with Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

Photo: Google Maps

4. 30mph

A 30mph mobile speed camera is in place on the A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

Photo: Google Maps

