Traffic and travel: 14 road closures for Wakefield drivers to avoid in October

Upcoming road closures to avoid across the district.

The following list contains upcoming road closures announced for Wrenthorpe, Normanton, Wakefield, Woolley, Flushdyke, Ossett, Notton, Horbury, Flockton and Lofthouse, as well as diversions to avoid them.

Wrenthorpe

Silcoates Lane: Closed for 300 metres from October 29 to 31. This is for the landing of a telecoms mast to be carried out. Diversion available via Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe Lane, Sunny Hill, Wrenthorpe Lane and vice versa.

Ings Road and George a Green Road in Wakefield are among 14 roads which will be subject to closures in October.

Normanton

Attlee Street: Closed for 30 metres from 8am, October 28, to 6pm, October 30. This is to renew a comms pipe. Diversion available via Attlee Street, Garth Avenue, Dalefield Road, Henderson Avenue, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Woodhouse Crescent, Attlee Street and vice versa.

Wakefield

Brook Street: Closed outside 37, Brook Street from October 13 to 15. This is for Yorkshire Water, interim to permanent reinstatement to be carried out.

Ings Road: Closed from Sainsbury’s to the roundabout and from the roundabout to the petrol station from October 12 to November 2 between 10pm and 6am. This is for resurfacing. Diversions: Phase 1 – towards the roundabout – Marsh Way, Union Street, Bull Ring, Marygate and Westgate; Phase 2 – Denby Dale Road, Charlesworth Way, Ings Road; Phase 3 – Charlesworth Way, Ings Road, Westgate, Marygate, Bull Ring, Westmorland Street, The Springs, Kirkgate; Phase 4 – George Street, Kirkgate; Phase 5 – Denby Dale Road, Charlesworth Way, Ings Road, Ings Road, George Street, Kirkgate.

George a Green Road: Closed from Dewsbury Road to Horbury Road from October 12 to November 2. This is for resurfacing. Diversion available via Dewsbury Road, Horbury Road, George a Green Road and vice versa.

Standbridge Lane: Closed at the junction with the Asdale Road roundabout from October 26 to 30 between 8pm and 6am, except the Sunday when the road will close from 4pm to 6am. This is for resurfacing to be carried out. Diversion available via Standbridge Lane, Bull Lane, Fairbrook Road, Boyne Hill, School Hill, Barnsley Road and vice versa. For HGVs, a diversion is available via Asdale Road, Denby Dale Road, Ings Road, Kirkgate, Barnsley Road and vice versa.

Woolley

Woolley Edge Lane: Closed from the Haigh Lane junction to opposite Rivendell from October 28 to 30 between 9.30am and 2.30pm. This is to repair a telecoms apparatus. Diversion available via Cliff Road, High Street, Standbridge Lane, A6186, A61, Shaw Lane, Staincross Common, Windhill Lane, Woolley Edge Lane and vice versa.

Flushdyke

Park Mill Lane: Closed on October 29 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. This is for litter picking, grass cutting, road sweeping, tree pruning and gully cleaning. A diversion is available via Batley Road, Flanshaw Lane, Flanshaw Way, Albert Drive, Wakefield Road and vice versa.

Ossett

Ossett Bypass: Closed on October 16 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. This is for litter picking, grass cutting, road sweeping, tree pruning and gully cleaning. Diversion available via Wakefield Road, Dewsbury Road, Leeds Road and vice versa.

South Terrace: Closed at the junction with Horbury Road on October 16 from 7pm to 11pm. This is to replace a water apparatus. Diversion available via Storrs Hill Road, Sowood Avenue and vice versa.

Notton

George Lane: Closed for 40 metres near the junction of Mill Lane from October 16 to 17 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. This is to replace a BT pole. Diversion available via Barnsley Road, Chevet Lane, George Lane and vice versa.

Horbury

Stannard Well Lane: Closed from 45 to 49, Stannard Well Lane from October 13 to 17. This is for an electrical fuse upgrade. Diversion available via Stannard Well Drive.

Flockton

Grange Lane: Closed from Old Road to the district boundary on October 14 between 9am and 5pm. This is for Northern Powergrid to cut back vegetation. Diversion available via Old Road, New Road, Wakefield Road, and vice versa.

Lofthouse

Leeds Road: Closed outside 32, Leeds Road (service road) from October 13 to 31. This is for a gas mains replacement. Diversion available via Leeds Road, Leeds Road (service road) and vice versa.