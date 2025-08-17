Traffic and travel in Castleford, Pontefract, Featherstone and Knottingley: Upcoming road closures and diversions to avoid them
Castleford
Glebe Street: Closed from August 19 to 25.
Alternative routes available via Vickers Street, Lower Oxford Street, Beancroft Road and vice versa.
High Street: Closed for approximately 20 metres either side of the level crossing on September 2 from 12am to 5.30am.
Alternative routes available via Lumley Street, A639, A6082, Methley Road, Wood Street, Albion Street and vice versa.
Featherstone
Farm Road: Closed at the side of property number 2 to the rear of property number 31, Vicarage Lane, from September 1 to 5.
Knottingley
Cow Lane: Closed for approximately 40 yards from September 2 to 4.
An alternative route will be available via Cow Lane, Marsh End, Fernley Green Road, Weeland Road, Lamb Inn Road, Racca Green and vice versa.
Pontefract
Manor Park Rise: Closed from September 2 to 12.
Alternative routes will be available via Manor Park Avenue, Dulverton Way, Ferrybridge Road and vice versa.