Here is a list of upcoming road closures in Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley and Pontefract.

Castleford

Glebe Street: Closed from August 19 to 25.

Alternative routes available via Vickers Street, Lower Oxford Street, Beancroft Road and vice versa.

Upcoming road closures in Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Featherstone. Picture: James Hardisty

High Street: Closed for approximately 20 metres either side of the level crossing on September 2 from 12am to 5.30am.

Alternative routes available via Lumley Street, A639, A6082, Methley Road, Wood Street, Albion Street and vice versa.

Featherstone

Farm Road: Closed at the side of property number 2 to the rear of property number 31, Vicarage Lane, from September 1 to 5.

Knottingley

Cow Lane: Closed for approximately 40 yards from September 2 to 4.

An alternative route will be available via Cow Lane, Marsh End, Fernley Green Road, Weeland Road, Lamb Inn Road, Racca Green and vice versa.

Pontefract

Manor Park Rise: Closed from September 2 to 12.

Alternative routes will be available via Manor Park Avenue, Dulverton Way, Ferrybridge Road and vice versa.