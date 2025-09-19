Here are the latest road closures announced for Upton, Featherstone, Pontefract, Castleford, and South Elmsall.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upton

Sunny Avenue: Closed from September 22 to 29 to excavate and repair a collapsed sewer.

Clayton Avenue: Closed for approximately 164 metres from September 22 to October 15. This is for a gas mains replacement to be carried out. A diversion is available via Bell Street, Smeaton Road, School Street and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming road closures near Pontefract and Castleford.

Common Lane: Closed from Doncaster Road to High Street from September 22 to October 3, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. This is for carriageway resurfacing to be carried out. A diversion is available via Doncaster Road, New Lane, and vice versa.

New Lane: Closed from Common Lane to Doncaster Road from October 5 to 12, between 8am and 6pm. This is for carriageway resurfacing to be carried out. A diversion is available via Wagon Lane, Wrangbrook Road, Sheepwalk Lane and vice versa.

Pontefract

Water Lane: Closed for approximately 50 metres from October 6 to 14. This is to install a new electric service connection. A diversion is available via Water Lane, Bondgate, Box Lane, Ferrybridge Road and vice versa.

Box Lane: Closed for approximately 30 metres from September 24 to 26, between 8am and 6pm. This is for a trial hole for a 50mm PRV installation to be carried out. A diversion is available via Box Lane, Bondgate, South Baileygate, Tanners Row, North Baileygate, Mill Dam Lane, Ferrybridge Road, Box Lane and vice versa.

South Elmsall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regent Street: Closed from outside The Old Dairy to the junction of New Street from September 23 to 26. This is to install new water supply connections.

Castleford

Jin Whin Hill, Footpath 50: Closed from October 6 to December 19. This is for heavy civils construction works to be carried out on Whitwood Mere outlet pipe below the flood embankment. A diversion is available via Riverside Way, Riverside View, Park Way, Grove Street, Cinder Lane, Methley Road, Jin Whin Hill, Leeds Road and vice versa.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/