Here are the latest road closures and diversions announced for roads in Wakefield and the surrounding areas, including Woolley, Wakefield, Wrenthorpe and Crigglestone.

The following road closures and diversions were announced by Wakefield Council on September 18.

Woolley

Dennington Lane: Closed at the junction with Woolley Low Moor Lane from September 22 to October 17 for the installation of new water main. A diversion is available via Bretton Lane, Bramley Lane and vice versa.

Upcoming road closures in Wakefield. Picture: James Hardisty

Woolley Low Moor Lane: Closed from the junction with Low Moor Lane to the junction with Daw Lane from September 22 to October 24 for the installation of a new water main. A diversion is available via Low Moor Lane, Stoney Lane, Painthorpe Lane, Daw Lane and vice versa.

Wakefield

Thirlmere Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres from September 20 to October 26 for a new electric service connection to be carried out. A diversion is available via Denhale Avenue, Thorpe View, Langdale Drive, Thirlmere Road and vice versa.

Wrenthorpe

Westways: Closed for approximately 9 metres from September 22 to October 3 for gas mains replacement to be carried out. A diversion is available via Valley Drive.

Crigglestone

Daw Lane: Closed from the junction of Woolley Low Moor Lane to outside property number 5 from October 6 to 31 to install a new water main. A diversion is available via Daw Lane, Painthorpe Lane, Stoney Lane, Low Moor Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, and vice versa.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/