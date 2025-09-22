Traffic and travel: Latest road closures and diversions announced for Woolley, Wakefield, Wrenthorpe and Crigglestone
The following road closures and diversions were announced by Wakefield Council on September 18.
Woolley
Dennington Lane: Closed at the junction with Woolley Low Moor Lane from September 22 to October 17 for the installation of new water main. A diversion is available via Bretton Lane, Bramley Lane and vice versa.
Woolley Low Moor Lane: Closed from the junction with Low Moor Lane to the junction with Daw Lane from September 22 to October 24 for the installation of a new water main. A diversion is available via Low Moor Lane, Stoney Lane, Painthorpe Lane, Daw Lane and vice versa.
Wakefield
Thirlmere Road: Closed for approximately 50 metres from September 20 to October 26 for a new electric service connection to be carried out. A diversion is available via Denhale Avenue, Thorpe View, Langdale Drive, Thirlmere Road and vice versa.
Wrenthorpe
Westways: Closed for approximately 9 metres from September 22 to October 3 for gas mains replacement to be carried out. A diversion is available via Valley Drive.
Crigglestone
Daw Lane: Closed from the junction of Woolley Low Moor Lane to outside property number 5 from October 6 to 31 to install a new water main. A diversion is available via Daw Lane, Painthorpe Lane, Stoney Lane, Low Moor Lane, Woolley Low Moor Lane, and vice versa.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/