Traffic and travel: M62 westbound entry slip road at Junction 28 (Tingley) to close for six nights this week

By Catherine Gannon
Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
The M62 westbound entry slip road at Junction 28 (Tingley) will close for six nights this week.

The closure will be in place for six nights from Thursday, September 11 between 8pm and 6am.

The closure is so that gas replacement works can be carried out.

During the closures a suitably signed alternative route will be available, and traffic signs will indicate the extent of the prohibition.

Further information can be found via Mandy Foster at the National Highways Customer Contact Centre on 03001235000 or [email protected].

