A 20mph speed limit could be imposed on a group of residential roads in Castleford following a proposal from Wakefield Council.

The proposal, published September 11, proposes imposing the speed limit on Pasture Way and the surrounding roads.

In total, the council has suggested imposing the speed limit on more than 30 roads which are all in proximity to each other.

The roads are: Bellflower Close, Birchen Close, Blossom Way, Buttercup Way, Carr Beck Drive, Carr Beck Road, Carr Beck View, Checkstone Avenue, Cherry Tree Close, Chestnut Grove, Cornflower Mews, Cowsip Lane, Daisy Way, Dandelion Close, Dunniwood Close, Dunniwood Drive, Elderberry View, Field View, Foxglove Fold, Glen Court, Greenbank Close, Heather Court, Honeysuckle Way, Jasmine Gardens, Lavender Mews, Marsh Road, Orchard Grove, Pasture Drive, Pasture Way, Ryegrass Gardens, Stone Crop Drive, The Bramblings, The Dell, Valley Court, Violet Close, and Willowbridge Close.

The council said objections to the proposal must be made by October 2, by emailing [email protected] and quoting reference SLO/25/3.