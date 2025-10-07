Upcoming road closures and diversions taking place across Pontefract, Castleford, South Elmsall, Knottingley, Upton and Darrington.

The following road closures and diversions were announced by Wakefield Council on October 2.

Upton

New Lane: Closed from Common Lane to Doncaster Road from October 5 to 12, between 8am and 6pm. Diversion available via Wagon Lane, Wrangbrook Road, Sheepwalk Lane and vice versa. This is for resurfacing to take place.

(Top) New Lane, Upton and (bottom) Water Lane, Pontefract. Picture: Google/James Hardisty

Pontefract

Water Lane: Closed for 50 metres from October 6 to 14. Diversion available via Water Lane, Bondgate, Box Lane, Ferrybridge Road and vice versa. This is to install a new electric service connection.

Castleford

Jin Whin Hill, Footpath 50: Closed from October 6 to December 19. Pedestrian diversion available via Riverside Way, Riverside View, Park Way, Grove Street, Cinder Lane, Methley Road, Jin Whin Hill, Leeds Road and vice versa. This is for heavy civils construction works to be carried out on the Whitwood Mere outlet pipe.

South Elmsall

The Meadows: Closed for 40 metres on October 23 between 9.30am and 2.30pm. This is to replace a manhole frame and cover.

Knottingley

Holmfield Lane: Closed on October 18. This is for the installation of a telecoms duct.

Darrington

Philips Lane: Closed outside the old school on October 22 from 7pm to 11pm. This is to replace a manhole frame and cover.

